BMW Championship 2018 Round 4 Suspended Due to Rain; Schedule to Be Announced

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Inclement weather has been a problem throughout the 2018 BMW Championship, and that continued Sunday, with the final round postponed until Monday.

The PGA Tour announced it suspended play, with further details for the rescheduled final round to come Sunday.

Steady rainfall blanketed Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, throughout Saturday night, and GolfChannel.com's Ryan Lavner showed how the radar didn't provide any relief Sunday:

Monday's final round could be in serious jeopardy as well. According to the Weather Channel, rain is expected to continue throughout Sunday and into Monday. Most concerning, the chance of precipitation doesn't fall below 50 percent until 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Even if the rain stops, the course may be in no shape to stage a tournament round of golf.

Lavner noted the BMW Championship will end after 54 holes if tournament officials have to suspend play before at least half the field completes the event Monday. According to PGATour.com's Sean Martin, the event hasn't seen a 54-hole finish since 1987.

Justin Rose leads the field at 17 under, one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Rose will become the No. 1 golfer in the world with a victory in the BMW Championship, per Martin.