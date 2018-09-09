AP College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama scored another blowout and Clemson survived a scare to continue as the nation's top-ranked teams in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Crimson Tide continued its stranglehold on No. 1 after a 50-point win over Arkansas State, while Clemson sits at No. 2 after escaping Texas A&M with a two-point victory. Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five. The Sooners moved up one spot ahead of Wisconsin after a blowout win over UCLA.

Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. LSU

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State

With the nation's Top 14 teams each earning a victory over the weekend, there's not much to examine at the top of the poll. Clemson's defense intercepted a Kellen Mond pass on a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt with less than a minute remaining to give the Tigers a 28-26 win over the Aggies.

"At the end of the day, it came down to the two-point play, and we got the interception," coach Dabo Swinney told reporters.

Notre Dame also survived a slight scare in an ugly 24-16 win over Ball State. Brandon Wimbush threw three interceptions, and the Irish went 4-of-14 on third-down conversions. Ball State trailed 24-6 going into the fourth quarter but scored the game's final 10 points before failing to recover an onside kick that would have given the Cardinals a chance to tie it.

"I obviously didn't do a good enough job getting them up to play at the level they need to play," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters. "Ball State did a great job coming into this game and doing what it needed to do. Their preparation was great, their coaching was better."

The biggest upset of the week came late Saturday night when Herm Edwards got his first signature win as Arizona State coach with a 16-13 triumph over Michigan State. The Sun Devils scored 13 of their 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Brandon Ruiz hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the victory.

"When you speak to the players, winning always justifies what you do," Edwards told reporters. "When you win, they continue to buy in."

Michigan State fell from No. 15 to No. 25 with the loss.

Among the other Top 25 teams to lose were USC, which dropped a 17-3 defensive slugfest to new No. 9 Stanford, and Florida. The Gators lost their first game to Kentucky in the Swamp since 1986 to fall out of the rankings.

Arizona State and Oklahoma State are the new entries into the rankings. They replace Florida and South Carolina, which dropped a blowout loss to Georgia.