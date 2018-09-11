Iceland vs. Belgium: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Michy Batshuayi of Belgium reacts after scoring his first goal during the International Friendly match between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park on September 7, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Belgium will play their first ever UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday, when the Red Devils visit Iceland in Group 2.

The hosts have already featured once in the tournament, taking a 6-0 beating at the hands of Switzerland. As shared by WhoScored.com, it was an ugly affair:

Per Oddschecker.com, Belgium will start the match as huge 4-11 favourites, while Iceland carry odds of 8-1. A draw comes in at 7-2.

Sky Sports and ESPN will carry coverage of the match through the Sky Go Extra app and ESPN+. Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. GMT.

   

Can Home-Field Advantage Save Iceland?

Iceland conceded six goals away at Switzerland in their last outing, while Belgium warmed up with a 4-0 demolition of Scotland on the road. On paper, Tuesday's Nations League outing has "beatdown" written all over it, featuring two sides in drastically different form.

Belgium finished third in the World Cup and were one or two lucky bounces away from a spot in the final, narrowly losing to eventual champions France.

The Red Devils' squad has only gotten stronger since, with manager Roberto Martinez calling up several new names for the friendly against Scotland. But the goals came from usual suspects Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi, who bagged a brace:

Belgium weren't at their best, but the individual quality of their players shone through, as they ruthlessly punished every mistake Scotland made.

Iceland befell a similar fate in Switzerland, and their players made many. They especially gave the Swiss all kinds of space and time to shoot, and that's something they can't afford against the Belgians.

Despite being at home, Iceland are expected to drop back and try and hit Belgium on the counter, but it's the sort of game plan the bulk of the teams try against the Red Devils. Few teams in the world are as used to dealing with a low defensive block, and Hazard and company have become quite adept at it.

The one major weakness the Belgians do have plays into Iceland's main strength, however. The Red Devils struggle to cover set pieces and crosses, something that cost them against France, and Iceland have the size and aerial ability to take full advantage.

Prediction: Iceland 0-2 Belgium

Related

    Messi and Ronaldo Headline FIFPro World XI Shortlist

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi and Ronaldo Headline FIFPro World XI Shortlist

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Portugal Beat Italy...but They May Struggle in Qualifiers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Portugal Beat Italy...but They May Struggle in Qualifiers

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Robinho: Madrid Didn't Sell Me to Chelsea Because of Pride

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Robinho: Madrid Didn't Sell Me to Chelsea Because of Pride

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo

    Summer Transfers That Were Way Under/Over Value 💸

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Summer Transfers That Were Way Under/Over Value 💸

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report