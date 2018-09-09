UFC 228 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley pummeled and choked Darren Till to keep the UFC welterweight championship around his waist, giving the UFC 228 crowd at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday a night to remember.

The co-main event was originally scheduled to a be a flyweight title fight, but Nicco Montano had to be removed from the event Friday. Two talented ladies still filled that void, and it was strawweight Jessica Andrade who landed a stunning KO over Karolina Kowalkiewicz to become the top contender at 115 pounds.

And those were just the top two bouts.

The UFC had plenty more on offer throughout the exciting evening.

But no matter who got their hand raised or who walked away disappointed, future opponents await. Whom should they be? That is what we will tackle with a look at the matches to make following UFC 228. Let's get to work.