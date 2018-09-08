Luke Rockhold-Chris Weidman Rematch Announced for UFC 230

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

Chris Weidman, right, fights Luke Rockhold in a middleweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 194, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman will square off in a rematch of their December 2015 middleweight title bout at UFC 230 on Nov. 3.

The showdown will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rockhold won the last meeting between the middleweight powers via fourth-round technical knockout at UFC 194.

Rockhold (16-4) maintained a grasp on the title strap for six months, but he surrendered it to Michael Bisping following a first-round knockout loss at UFC 199. Bisping replaced Weidman on the card after Weidman needed to have neck surgery.

The 33-year-old Rockhold was presented with a shot to claim the interim middleweight title earlier this year during a tilt against Yoel Romero at UFC 221. However, he came up empty and was ultimately defeated via third-round knockout.

Weidman (14-3), meanwhile, dropped his next two fights—including one against Romero at Madison Square Garden in November 2016.

The All-American finally returned to the win column with a third-round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum at a UFC Fight Night event in July 2017.

The main card at UFC 230 will also feature a lightweight bout between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

Related

    MMA Fighter Puts Opponent to Sleep with Crushing KO

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Fighter Puts Opponent to Sleep with Crushing KO

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report

    CM Punk Opens Up About Another MMA Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    CM Punk Opens Up About Another MMA Fight

    Wrestlezone
    via Wrestlezone

    Montano to Vacate Flyweight Title After Weight-Cut Issue

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Montano to Vacate Flyweight Title After Weight-Cut Issue

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down UFC's Plan B Title Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Breaking Down UFC's Plan B Title Fight

    Chad Dundas
    via Bleacher Report