Luke Rockhold-Chris Weidman Rematch Announced for UFC 230

Luke Rockhold-Chris Weidman Rematch Announced for UFC 230September 9, 2018
Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman will square off in a rematch of their December 2015 middleweight title bout at UFC 230 on Nov. 3.
The showdown will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
CONFIRMED! THE REMATCH: @LukeRockhold vs. @ChrisWeidman heads to NYC for #UFC230. https://t.co/YRN9ZzGJW7
Rockhold won the last meeting between the middleweight powers via fourth-round technical knockout at UFC 194.
Rockhold (16-4) maintained a grasp on the title strap for six months, but he surrendered it to Michael Bisping following a first-round knockout loss at UFC 199. Bisping replaced Weidman on the card after Weidman needed to have neck surgery.
The 33-year-old Rockhold was presented with a shot to claim the interim middleweight title earlier this year during a tilt against Yoel Romero at UFC 221. However, he came up empty and was ultimately defeated via third-round knockout.
Weidman (14-3), meanwhile, dropped his next two fights—including one against Romero at Madison Square Garden in November 2016.
8 weeks from today I get redemption in New York at Madison Square Garden https://t.co/A9bzTq5rrm
The All-American finally returned to the win column with a third-round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum at a UFC Fight Night event in July 2017.
The main card at UFC 230 will also feature a lightweight bout between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.
