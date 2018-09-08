Luke Rockhold-Chris Weidman Rematch Announced for UFC 230

John Locher/Associated Press

Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman will square off in a rematch of their December 2015 middleweight title bout at UFC 230 on Nov. 3.

The showdown will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rockhold won the last meeting between the middleweight powers via fourth-round technical knockout at UFC 194.

Rockhold (16-4) maintained a grasp on the title strap for six months, but he surrendered it to Michael Bisping following a first-round knockout loss at UFC 199. Bisping replaced Weidman on the card after Weidman needed to have neck surgery.

The 33-year-old Rockhold was presented with a shot to claim the interim middleweight title earlier this year during a tilt against Yoel Romero at UFC 221. However, he came up empty and was ultimately defeated via third-round knockout.

Weidman (14-3), meanwhile, dropped his next two fights—including one against Romero at Madison Square Garden in November 2016.

The All-American finally returned to the win column with a third-round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum at a UFC Fight Night event in July 2017.

The main card at UFC 230 will also feature a lightweight bout between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.