Tiger Woods Tied for 10th After Shooting 4 Under at BMW Championship on Saturday

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tiger Woods finished four under for the third round of the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Woods is now 12 under for the tournament and entered the clubhouse with a share of 10th place. Justin Rose paced the field at 17 under.

Woods started his tournament on the right foot, carding an eight-under 62 on Thursday. It was his second-best score ever in an opening round, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The 14-time major champion couldn't carry that over to the second round, though, as he finished at even par Friday to stay at eight under for the tournament. Because of that, Woods' hopes of notching his first win of 2018 seemed to be slipping.

While he was better Saturday, his odds of taking the title at Aronimink haven't significantly improved.

Woods opened with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. The loud roar that followed his birdie putt on No. 2 indicated how much the fans in attendance want to see Woods at the top of the leaderboard:

However, Woods' momentum ground to a halt as he stepped to the No. 3 tee. He strung together 11 straight pars before earning his third birdie of the day on No. 14.

Woods didn't leave himself with an easy birdie putt, with his tee shot landing just under 10 feet from the hole. He still made things look easy as he moved to 11 under:

Woods' final birdie came on the 16th hole. His approach on the second shot of the par-five, 556-yard hole landed just to the right of the green. He chipped to within four feet of the cup on his third shot to set up an easy birdie putt.

A quick perusal of tweets from GolfChannel.com's Tiger Tracker offers an insight into a somewhat frustrating third round for Woods:

Putting was by far Woods' biggest problem in Round 2. According to PGATour.com, he lost 3.590 strokes on the green. His play improved slightly in that regard Saturday but remained an issue. He gained 0.685 strokes putting, and his minus-0.690 strokes gained for the tournament rank 43rd.

It will take a massive effort from Woods to overtake Rose, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and everybody else ahead of him on the final day.

At the very least, Woods continues to show nice consistency ahead of the Tour Championship, which is the final stop in the FedEx Cup playoffs.