Former Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Johnson Suffered Ministroke

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson is recovering after suffering a ministroke last week.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, Johnson announced he is back at home with his family:

"Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what's known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini stroke. The good news is I'm back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery.

"It seems these things can affect anyone, even the once fastest man in the world! I'm no stranger to a good exercise plan and have thrown myself into it with my usual focus and determination. ... I will be posting updates on my recovery often. Thanks for all the words of encouragement!"

Johnson took part in the Olympics three times in 1992, 1996 and 2000. He won his first gold medal during the '92 Games as part of the 4x400 meter relay team that set a then-world record time of 2:55.74.

The 1996 Gaes in Atlanta were Johnson's crowning achievement as a sprinter. The California native became the first man in history to win Olympic gold medals in the 200- and 400-meter races.

Johnson returned to the Olympics one more time in 2000 and won gold in the 400 meters. He also owns eight gold medals at the IAAF World Championships from 1991-99 and was elected into the United States Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2004.