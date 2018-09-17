Report: Breshad Perriman to Sign Redskins Contract After 3 Seasons with Ravens

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Former first-round pick Breshad Perriman is getting a chance to turn his career around with the Washington Redskins.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Perriman's agreement with the Redskins.



Perriman was selected No. 26 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL draft, but his career was immediately derailed by injuries. He didn't play as a rookie because of a partially torn PCL in his right knee.

Things did get better in 2016 when he played in all 16 games. The 25-year-old had career highs with 33 receptions, 499 yards and three touchdowns during his second season.

Last season was a step back for the former Central Florida star. He had just 10 receptions in 11 games played. The Ravens released Perriman on Sept. 1 as part of the final roster cutdown.

Despite his limited usage in 2017, Pro Football Focus was able to find one positive from his time on the field:

Perriman's value has significantly diminished because of injuries and limited playing time, but he is still capable of being an asset for the Redskins offense with a large frame at 6'2" and 215 pounds.

The key for the wide receiver is finding a way to stay on the field long enough to show his skills. This will be a task for Washington's coaching staff to figure out, though it will likely require him to be used in special packages.



Even if Perriman never lives up to his potential as a first-round pick, he's young enough to be worth a roster spot at this point. This could be the turning point that at least helps him become a solid role player for an NFL offense.

The Redskins were in search of depth at receiver after getting little production at the position over the team's first two games.

While Chris Thompson remains a reliable target out of the backfield and Jordan Reed has the talent to be an elite tight end, the wideouts haven't helped Alex Smith much. New addition Paul Richardson leads the way with eight catches, but the entire group has combined for just 18 receptions, 173 yards and no touchdowns in two weeks.

Although Perriman won't likely turn around the passing attack, he has an opportunity to move up the depth chart and carve out a role if he lives up to expectations.