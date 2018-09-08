Anthony Davis Reportedly Parts Ways with Agent Thad Foucher

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has cut ties with agent Thad Foucher, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported Saturday.

According to Windhorst and Shelburne, Klutch Sports' Rich Paul is a "leading contender" to represent the five-time All-Star.

Paul most notably represents Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and also has reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and Washington Wizards star John Wall under the Klutch Sports umbrella.

Davis is likely looking ahead to the summer of 2020 as he makes a move to a new agent. The 25-year-old is set to earn $25.4 million in 2018-19 and $27.0 million in 2019-20 before he's eligible for free agency. He has a $28.7 million player option for 2020-21 that he almost certainly won't exercise.

When healthy, Davis is a top-10 player in the NBA.

He averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and a league-high 2.6 blocks in 2017-18. He has also added the three-point shot to his offensive repertoire, averaging 34 percent from beyond the arc in his sixth season. Back in August, Davis was the No. 2 betting favorite behind James to win the NBA MVP in 2018-19, per OddsShark.

As long as he avoids a major injury, Davis will command a max salary, be it on a short-term deal or a longer-term contract. Perhaps he believes a change in agent is necessary to maximize his earning power away from the court.