Parkland HS Football Team Wins 1st Home Game Since Shooting

The football team at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, took the field Friday for its first home game since a Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

The team earned an emotional 23-6 win over South Broward High.

There was a "17" logo at midfield, and the players wore the number on their helmets as a reminder of the deadliest high school shooting in United States history.

