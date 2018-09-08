Parkland HS Football Team Wins 1st Home Game Since Shooting

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 20: NHL Network sportscasters Anson Carter (3rd L) and Kathryn Tappen (4th L) present an award with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team members (L-R) Adam Hauptman, Jesse Guttenberg, Matthew Hauptman and Justin Colton during the 2018 NHL Awards presented by Hulu at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The football team at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, took the field Friday for its first home game since a Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

The team earned an emotional 23-6 win over South Broward High.

There was a "17" logo at midfield, and the players wore the number on their helmets as a reminder of the deadliest high school shooting in United States history.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Raiders Make $250K to Oakland High School Sports

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    Raiders Make $250K to Oakland High School Sports

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    If Not for Reclassification, USC QB1 Daniels Would Be a HS Senior

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    If Not for Reclassification, USC QB1 Daniels Would Be a HS Senior

    Mitch Stephens
    via MaxPreps.com

    Alabama QB Commits Shine in Week 1 of HS Football

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    Alabama QB Commits Shine in Week 1 of HS Football

    AL.com
    via AL.com

    2 Hospitalized After Shooting Outside of HS Football Game

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    2 Hospitalized After Shooting Outside of HS Football Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report