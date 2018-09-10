EPL Week 5 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Liverpool can establish clear daylight at the top of the Premier League if they beat Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off to get the Week 5 fixtures under way.

The Reds already sit at the summit of the English top flight with a superior goal difference to Chelsea and Watford, but clinching victory away to Spurs will be Jurgen Klopp's toughest test of the campaign so far.

Another key clash comes later on Saturday evening as a Manchester United side on the rebound look to seal successive wins for the first time this season away to Watford, who are still yet to drop a point after four games.

Reigning champions Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday afternoon, the same time that Arsenal make the trip to Newcastle United, while Southampton will host Brighton & Hove Albion in a south-coast special on Monday.

Read on for a breakdown of predictions for which teams will come out on top in the Week 5 schedule, complete with picks for which key players will dazzle in the upcoming fixtures.

Week 5 Fixtures

Saturday, September 15

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Manchester United, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Everton vs. West Ham United, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Monday, September 17

Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Picks are in bold, draw prediction indicated when no bold present.

Lucas Moura, Tottenham Hotspur

After six months of acclimating to life in north London, Lucas Moura looks set to play a much greater role in Tottenham's fortunes this season and indicated as much with a Player of the Month-worthy August in the Premier League.

Spurs' official Twitter account celebrated the Brazilian's stellar run of three goals in two matches, including a brace against Manchester United:

If Tottenham are to get the better of a Liverpool team tipped for serious title contention behind holders City, they'll need more weapons than just Harry Kane to hand, and Lucas is among their best in-form assets.

The former Paris Saint-Germain winger has helped fill the void left by Heung-min Son while he's on international duty, and Lucas has shown the motivation for contribute even more, per the official Tottenham website:

“What a month! I’m so happy, so happy! I worked a lot and very hard for this moment and I think the team had a great month with great games.

[...]

“The feeling is impossible to explain because I waited a long time for this moment. I need to enjoy it but also to keep working because I believe I have much more to give and I’m sure we will have a successful season because we can, and I believe in my team-mates, I believe in this club. I want to deliver much more.”

Luke Shaw, Manchester United

Amid any dread or gloom that's surrounded Old Trafford so far this season, Luke Shaw's resurrection closer to his best form has been one of Manchester United's happier outcomes so far this term.

Shaw has capitalised on a strong pre-season and has taken Ashley Young's spot under Jose Mourinho at left-back. The England international is one of only three players in the United squad to have started all four league games this campaign, the others being Paul Pogba and David De Gea.

The Evening Standard's James Robson recently explained Mourinho's impact in lifting Shaw's spirits to restore his former lustre:

The Red Devils travel to Watford, who have enjoyed great success so far this season through own full-backs Jose Holebas and Daryl Janmaat, the latter of whom will be monitored by Shaw on Saturday.

United's returning star has impressed most in attack so far this term, but whether he'll have the reins to explore that avenue properly at Vicarage Road will be largely up to Mourinho.

Adama Traore, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Yet to start a game in 2018-19 so far, Adama Traore could get his first full league bow for Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, when Nuno Espirito Santo's side play host to Burnley.

The Spaniard has had a great effect in each of his three substitute appearances and supplied the 1-0 winner in the 93rd minute against West Ham United last time out. He told the club's official channel of his pride at netting the late winner at London Stadium:

Traore arrived at the Molineux to great expectations this summer, and his pace could be too difficult to handle for a Burnley team still struggling with injuries and the hangover of their UEFA Europa League exit.

Wolves sealed their first Premier League win under Santo away to West Ham and will be looking to build further on that surge in confidence, with Traore itching to have his say as part of the starting XI.