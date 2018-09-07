Report: Joey Bosa out Week 1 vs. Chiefs After Foot Injury; Seen in Walking Boot

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa reportedly will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs as he recovers from a foot injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News tweeted a photo of Bosa in a walking boot at practice:

The 23-year-old Bosa is set to enter his third NFL season after the Bolts selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

Last season, Bosa started all 16 games and set career highs across the board with 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

Bosa has recorded 23 sacks in 28 career NFL games after posting 10.5 in 12 contests as a rookie.

Despite missing four games during his debut campaign, Bosa was named the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

With Bosa unable to play Sunday, much of the pass-rushing burden will fall on the shoulders of Melvin Ingram, who tied his career high with 10.5 sacks last season.

In terms of replacing Bosa in the lineup, 2017 seventh-round pick Isaac Rochell is listed as the primary backup at defensive end.

Rochell finished 2017 with four tackles and one sack in three games.