Tiger Woods Calls Colin Kaepernick Nike Ad 'A Beautiful Spot'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiger Woods said Friday the Nike "Just Do It" commercial featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is "a beautiful spot."

Woods, a longtime Nike endorser, was asked about the advertisement following the second round of the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

"I think Nike is trying to get out ahead of it and trying to do something special and I think they've done that," the golf superstar told reporters. "It's a beautiful spot and pretty powerful people in the spot."

Woods didn't comment directly about Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem before NFL games starting in August 2016, which has made the former 49ers quarterback a polarizing figure. He's remained a free agent since March 2017 and filed a collusion grievance against the league.

Last month, the 14-time major champion was asked about his relationship with President Donald Trump, a Kaepernick critic who he's played golf with in the past.

"He's the President of the United States. You have to respect the office," Woods responded. "No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."

The 42-year-old California native has showcased no level of partisanship in his golf partners, previously teeing it up with several former presidents in Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as Republican George H.W. Bush.

Woods added Friday that Nike didn't discuss the potential for a prominent ad campaign featuring Kaepernick with him, nor did he expect them to.

"When corporate does things that are outside of golf and outside of my realm, that’s what they do," he said.

Woods, who posted a terrific eight-under 62 in the first round, was stuck in neutral throughout most of Friday's action en route to an even-par 70. He's tied for 12th heading into the weekend at the penultimate event of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs.