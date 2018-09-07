Uncork Fun and Fitness as the Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 7, 2018

  1. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  2. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  3. Minor League Baseball Teams Get Weird

  4. Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break

  5. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  6. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  7. Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym

  8. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  9. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  10. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  11. Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships

  12. 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records

  13. Competitive Jumprope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme

  14. Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller

  15. Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks

  16. How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports

  17. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  18. Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide

  19. Get Weird at the World Alternative Games

  20. 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist

Right Arrow Icon

France's Marathon du Médoc is a 26.2-mile race through the vineyards of Bordeaux. Runners are encouraged to stop at multiple different checkpoints for some wine, cheese, oysters and other local cuisine. Wacky costumes are encouraged and add to the fun atmosphere.

Watch the video above to uncork some wine marathon action.  

     

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Boxer's Dad Is Way Worse Than LaVar

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Boxer's Dad Is Way Worse Than LaVar

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Marcus Williams Is Over the 'Minneapolis Miracle'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Marcus Williams Is Over the 'Minneapolis Miracle'

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report

    Stick a Fork in 'Em: These Stars Are Done

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Stick a Fork in 'Em: These Stars Are Done

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    All the Ways Boogie Move Could Go Wrong

    Featured logo
    Featured

    All the Ways Boogie Move Could Go Wrong

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report