Real Madrid Reportedly Targeting Fluminense Starlet Pedro Guilherme

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Fluminense starlet Pedro Guilherme, although they could face competition from Sevilla, Roma and AC Milan.

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, Madrid have been taking a look at Guilherme as part of their ambition to sign the best young players in the game.

Chozas said that the player has recently extended his contract to 2021 but that his €50 million (£45 million) release clause may not need to be paid.

"Sources suggest that Fluminense could accept him leaving for a figure between €20 [million]-€25 million," Chozas noted.

While Madrid have already signed a striker for this season in the form of Mariano Diaz, Chozas reported the former Lyon man's arrival has not extinguished Los Blancos' interest in Guilherme, who has been excelling for the Brazilian side.

What it could do is influence Madrid's decision on whether to put the player straight into the first-team squad after securing his signature or send him out on loan for a season.

Here's a look at how AS covered the story:



In August, Fluminense's Twitter account broke down the numbers behind Guilherme's excellent spell in the first team:

In this Serie A campaign, he's made 19 appearances and scored 10 times. In addition, Guilherme has scored seven times in 13 outings in the Carioca 1.

According to Chozas, Guilherme has been so impressive that Brazil manager Tite was poised to give the sharpshooter his senior Brazil debut during this break. However, a knee injury scuppered any chances of the 21-year-old making his Selecao debut.

It's added that while Madrid paid a whopping £38.7 million to sign the 18-year-old Vinicius Junior, his compatriot is considered closer to making an impression at the highest level.

Here is a look at some of Guilherme's best moments in a Fluminense jersey:

Despite his reputation, Vinicius has not made his competitive debut for Los Blancos and has been playing in the club's Castilla setup. While talented, he does appear to be a fair way off being a regular for Madrid.

Guilherme would be an exciting signing, as he's showcased exceptional goalscoring instincts and intelligence for a player of his age. He may feel as though the time is right to leave Brazil and continue his football adventure on European shores.