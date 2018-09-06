US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Stats and Draw Update

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

Serena Williams returns a shot to Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2018 U.S. Open moved one step closer to naming a champion, as the women's semifinals took center stage in Queens, New York, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

In the first matchup, six-time Open champ Serena Williams went head-to-head with Anastasija Sevastova, who had never made it this deep in a major tournament before. The nightcap featured two players in search of their first Open titles in Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka.

Below is a look at how Thursday's action played out.

         

2018 U.S. Open Semifinals Schedule/Results

No. 17 Serena Williams def. No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 6-0

No. 14 Madison Keys vs. No. 20 Naomi Osaka, 9 p.m. ET

             

2018 U.S. Open Finals Schedule

No. 17 Serena Williams vs. TBD, Saturday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. ET

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

