US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Stats and Draw Update

The 2018 U.S. Open moved one step closer to naming a champion, as the women's semifinals took center stage in Queens, New York, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

In the first matchup, six-time Open champ Serena Williams went head-to-head with Anastasija Sevastova, who had never made it this deep in a major tournament before. The nightcap featured two players in search of their first Open titles in Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka.

Below is a look at how Thursday's action played out.

2018 U.S. Open Semifinals Schedule/Results

No. 17 Serena Williams def. No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 6-0

No. 14 Madison Keys vs. No. 20 Naomi Osaka, 9 p.m. ET

2018 U.S. Open Finals Schedule

No. 17 Serena Williams vs. TBD, Saturday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. ET

