Report: Patriots' 2nd-Round Duke Dawson Jr. Put on IR with Hamstring Injury

The New England Patriots placed rookie cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, ESPN.com's Field Yates reported on Thursday.

The Patriots selected Dawson with the 56th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He appeared in New England's preseason opener and made two tackles as the Patriots beat the Washington Redskins 26-17.

