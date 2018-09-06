Kentucky Punished by NCAA for Pickup Soccer Game with Foo Fighters

Greg Allen/Associated Press

The University of Kentucky soccer teams found themselves in violation of NCAA rules thanks to the Foo Fighters.

Per Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal, one female and three male soccer players at Kentucky must sit out two supervised team activities for playing in a pickup game with coaches and the Foo Fighters on May 1.

Under NCAA rules, coaches and players aren't allowed to take part in certain events together—including pickup games—the week before finals take place. The school self-reported the violation, and the NCAA issued its discipline Thursday.

The incident occurred when one member of the Foo Fighters asked the Kentucky players, who were playing their own game at the opposite end of the field, to join them and the Wildcats coaches because they "wanted the energy level to be raised."

The Foo Fighters were in town for a concert at Rupp Arena.

A total of five student-athletes (four men, one woman) took part in the game. Four of them are still on the soccer teams this year.

Supervised team activities that the players will have to sit out include events like practices or team meetings.