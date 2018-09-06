Real Madrid 'Don't Miss' Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Spain Star Isco

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfield star Isco has said the team doesn't miss Cristiano Ronaldo following his £100 million summer transfer to Juventus—or at least they don't for the time being.

Ronaldo's move to Turin sent shockwaves throughout European club football and ended his dominant nine-year reign in Madrid, but Isco said in a press conference (h/t Sky Sports) on Thursday that others will help fill the void:

"Cris is an extraordinary player. He guaranteed you 40 to 50 goals. But if we win, they'll say we don't miss him and if we don't win, they'll say we do.

"We're playing very well now; players who didn't score as many goals last year are now filling their boots. We don't miss him at the moment. I wish him all the best at Juve."

New Real manager Julen Lopetegui has looked to employ a more passing-oriented style of build-up since arriving at the club, and sportswriter Ben Hayward recently suggested the team will benefit in that regard:

Between them, Gareth Bale (three) and Karim Benzema (four) account for seven of Real's 10 goals in La Liga so far this season, while centre-back Sergio Ramos is their third-highest scorer with three goals to his name.

Those figures serve to illustrate just how essential Bale and Benzema in particular will be to replacing some of Ronaldo's goal contribution in Madrid, a notion with which journalist Andy West concurred in August:

Isco, in particular, is in place to benefit from Ronaldo's summer exit from the club, especially as it seems likely others will be used out wide and he'll be allowed to remain closer to his midfield roots.

In fact, broadcaster Deji Faremi has said Isco could be the primary figure to help fill the Ronaldo-shaped hole:

Real have won their first three matches in La Liga this term without Ronaldo, beating Getafe 2-0 in their opener before putting four past each of Girona and Leganes.

The goal count doesn't appear to be suffering so far, but the 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup may sit as a more reliable indicator of how they might fare against the bigger teams in the near future.

Juve recently posted a reminder of the work ethic that lifted Ronaldo to such heights in Spain, although he's yet to score in his first three Serie A appearances:

The truth is Real won't know until later this season just how much they're missing Ronaldo. It may not be until the UEFA Champions League complicates their schedule or injuries start to take their toll that the impact of his exit is truly felt.

But until then, Isco has faith in the quality that remains at the Bernabeu and their ability to overcome the loss of their old team-mate as they seek to continue one of the most successful spells in the club's history.