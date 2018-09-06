NBA Rumors: Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas Turned Down 76ers Interview

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas reportedly turned down an opportunity to interview for the same position with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Karnisovas' interview with the Sixers was supposed to take place this week before he decided to remain with the Nuggets.

The Athletic's Shams Charania noted the 76ers are interviewing candidates outside the organization this week, while four internal candidates—Elton Brand, Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Alex Rucker—will be interviewed next week.

Head coach Brett Brown has served as the 76ers' acting GM since June. He took over the job when Bryan Colangelo was fired after his wife admitted to investigators she created and operated multiple Twitter accounts that were critical of players and coaches in the organization.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in July that Philadelphia received permission to interview Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey to be its general manager, but he decided to stay in his current position.

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski they could stick with an interim GM for the 2018-19 season.

"It does leave open that possibility," Harris said. "We prefer to find an elite talent who can lead us, but we aren't going to compromise."

The 76ers would seem to be a prime destination for a general manager. They made the playoffs with a 52-30 record last season and have a terrific young nucleus led by Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric.