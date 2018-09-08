Fantasy Football Week 1 Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 10

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

If you're looking for a fantasy sleeper to plug into your lineup for the very first week of the 2018 season, then things probably haven't started out the way you'd hoped.

Maybe you spent a second-round draft pick on San Francisco 49ers tailback Jerick McKinnon, who is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Or you used the first overall pick on the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell and are now in mid-panic attack because the Pittsburgh tailback hasn't reported yet.

Take a deep breath. Calm down. Adversity is part of every fantasy football season.

Here's the thing—fantasy championships aren't won on draft day. They are won by the teams that not only draft well but also stay active throughout the season. They comb the waiver wire for fresh blood each and every week.

And they are able to plug the holes in their weekly lineup with matchup plays and "sleepers."

Yes, it's a drag that the season hasn't even started and some teams are already springing leaks.

But lamenting those leaks isn't nearly as productive as filling them by finding under-the-radar fantasy plays capable of helping your team start the season off right.

So let's get down to it.