'Unofficial Librarian of the Colts' Andrew Luck Inspires Reading with Book Club

Andrew Luck is proving you can have brains and brawn.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback has always loved reading. He even carries books to practice and gives suggestions to teammates. So the Stanford grad started the Andrew Luck Book Club in 2016.

Each month Luck picks a veteran book for adults and a rookie book for kids, and readers can share their thoughts on social media with the hashtag #ALBookClub.

