NFL Picks Week 1: Reviewing Expert Predictions, Vegas Odds and Opening Schedule

Week 1 of the NFL season has finally arrived, and the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle on Thursday.

To get you ready for Week 1, here's a look at some expert-consensus predictions (via NFL Pick Watch), odds (via OddsShark) and the television schedule (via NFL.com). You can also find quick write-ups on five games below.

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Date, Time and TV: Thursday, September 6, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Expert Picks: Atlanta (53 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Philadelphia (-1.5) and 44.5

Pick: Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Expert Picks: Cincinnati (72 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Indianapolis (-3) and 48.5

Pick: Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 31

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravena

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Expert Picks: Baltimore (100 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Baltimore (-7.5) and 40.5

Pick: Baltimore 24, Buffalo 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Expert Picks: New Orleans (100 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: New Orleans (-9.5) and 49.5

Pick: New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 17

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Expert Picks: New England (90 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: New England (-6) and 50.5

Pick: Houston 31, New England 30

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Expert Picks: Minnesota (97 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Minnesota (-6) and 46

Pick: Minnesota 27, San Francisco 20

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Expert Picks: Tennessee (67 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Tennessee (-1) and 45

Pick: Tennessee 24, Miami 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Expert Picks: Pittsburgh (79 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Pittsburgh (-3.5) and 44.5

Pick: Pittsburgh 31, Cleveland 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Expert Picks: Jacksonville (86 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Jacksonville (-3) and 43.5

Pick: New York 17, Jacksonville 16

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Expert Picks: Los Angeles (77 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Los Angeles (-3) and 48

Pick: Los Angeles 34, Kansas City 31

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Expert Picks: Washington (58 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Arizona (-1) and 44

Pick: Arizona 24, Washington 13

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Expert Picks: Carolina (83 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Carolina (-3) and 42.5

Pick: Carolina 27, Dallas 17

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Expert Picks: Denver (73 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Denver (-3) and 43

Pick: Denver 20, Seattle 17

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Expert Picks: Green Bay (90 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Green Bay (-7.5) and 47.5

Pick: Green Bay 17, Chicago 13

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Date, Time and TV: Monday, September 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Expert Picks: Detroit (83 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Detroit (-6.5) and 45

Pick: New York 20, Detroit 17

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Date, Time and TV: Monday, September 10 at 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN

Expert Picks: Los Angeles (93 Percent)

Vegas Line and Over/Under: Los Angeles (-4.5) and 49.5

Pick: Los Angeles 38, Oakland 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

The Cincinnati Bengals don't have a high-powered offensive attack, but offenses playing the Indianapolis Colts this year could be in line for big games due to a lot of youth and inexperience on Indy's defense, particularly in the secondary.

On the flip side of this game, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and wideout T.Y. Hilton may dominate their home turf as they have many times in the past. For his career, Hilton averaged 4.9 catches at home (vs. 4.3 on the road) and 77.5 receiving yards at home (vs. 67.6 on the road), per Pro Football Reference.

In the end, the slight edge goes to the Bengals, who have the better rushing attack thanks to Joe Mixon. The Colts' run game is in a bit of flux, as starter Marlon Mack is battling a hamstring injury.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

The combination of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey may be too much for the Dallas Cowboys' run defense, which finished just 22nd in efficiency last year, per Football Outsiders. McCaffrey is also an adept receiver, and the Cowboys struggled defending pass-catching running backs, ending 28th in that category.

This could spell doom for Dallas in Week 1, especially considering that the Carolina defense is a solid run-stopping unit led by middle linebacker Luke Kuechly and defensive tackle Kawann Short.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys look to incorporate running back Ezekiel Elliott more in the pass game. The team needs reinforcements after losing tight end Jason Witten and wideout Dex Bryant, and Elliott can help regain some of that lost production. Still, give the edge to Carolina in this one for its potent ground game and defense.

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

This game hinges on whether the Tennessee Titans (a) jump out to an early lead and (b) are able to maintain it through a dominant rushing attack. If the Titans can do both of those things, they should have a comfortable win.

The dynamic running-back duo of Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis could combine for well over 100 rushing yards against a struggling Dolphins run defense that no longer has defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and allowed the most rushing yards per game (151.5) during the preseason. To put that number in perspective, the next-closest teams were at 132.5 yards.

Expect quarterback Marcus Mariota to also find some success running a bit during what could be a long day for the Miami front seven.

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

What is the path to victory for the Oakland Raiders on Monday? Subjectively, perhaps the Raiders can ride the wave of momentum from its raucous home crowd to a victory.

But the Los Angeles Rams are inarguably better in all three phases of the game, so unless L.A. is uncharacteristically sloppy and badly loses the turnover battle, then this should be an easy Rams win. In particular, running back Todd Gurley could go off for a monster Week 1 performance.

Of note, it will be difficult for the Raiders to pressure quarterback Jared Goff without edge-rusher Khalil Mack, who is now a Chicago Bear following a trade. Goff may not need to do much besides hand the ball off to Gurley anyway.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Like the Oakland Raiders above, how can the Buffalo Bills win this one? The team has not looked good this preseason, most notably falling behind 20-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 3, which usually acts as the team's biggest dress rehearsal before the regular season begins. Most specifically, the offensive line has not fared well, as it gave up five first-half sacks that day.

The Ravens don't have an explosive, high-flying offense, so don't expect this game to be 28-0 before you can blink. But they do have running back Alex Collins, who Football Outsiders ranked third in defense-adjusted value over average last year. Look for the Ravens to grind out a low-scoring win.