Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from Round of 32

Credit: WWE.com

Wednesday marked the beginning of the second annual Mae Young Classic tournament on WWE Network, and WWE made sure to stack the lineup with plenty of indy darlings and future WWE women's champions.

Many of the names are new to this year's tourney, but some familiar faces like Toni Storm and Mia Yim have returned for a second shot at the crown.

Michael Cole was joined by Renee Young and Beth Phoenix at the commentary table, giving WWE fans one of the first female-dominated announce teams in the company's history.

Like last year, WWE put together video packages to give the WWE Universe some background info on each competitor.

Let's take a look at what happened in the first episode of the Mae Young Classic.