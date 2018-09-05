Adrian Peterson Named Redskins' Starting RB for Week 1; Says Doubters Fuel Him

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington is turning to a seven-time Pro Bowler in the backfield to start the 2018 season.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Washington will start Adrian Peterson in Sunday’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Keim noted the 33-year-old said his doubters fuel him.

Peterson is a future Hall of Famer with seven seasons on his resume with more than 1,200 rushing yards. In addition to the seven Pro Bowls, he amassed four first-team All-Pro appearances, the 2007 Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 2012 league MVP when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

However, he hasn't been the same of late and averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in his three games in 2016. He appeared in 10 games last year for the Cardinals and New Orleans Saints and averaged a pedestrian 3.4 yards per carry on his way to 529 rushing yards.

Washington was in need of running back depth, though, after Derrius Guice tore his ACL during the preseason. Keim noted Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall also suffered leg injuries during the preseason.

The NFC East team still has Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson on the depth chart, but Peterson is the one with an extensive track record of success.

The hope is he taps into his old form as the starter, although he will be challenged against an Arizona defense that was sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed last year.