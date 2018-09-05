US Open Tennis 2018 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

TPN/Getty Images

Serena Williams will look to move one step closer toward capturing her seventh U.S. Open title when the women's semifinals get underway under the bright Big Apple lights Thursday night.

Williams, the tournament's No. 17 seed, will square off against the 19th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova with a spot in the final on the line.

The other semifinal will pit the 20th-seeded Naomi Osaka against No. 14 Madison Keys.

Here's a look at when and where you can catch all the action from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Women's Semifinal Schedule

No. 17 Serena Williams vs. No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 14 Madison Keys vs. No. 20 Naomi Osaka, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Both matches can be live-streamed on WatchESPN.

Preview

As always, all eyes will be on Williams.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has rounded into tip-top form at the year's final major, and she's dropped a single set (versus Kaia Kanepi in the fourth round) en route to a spot in the semis. Most recently, Serena dispatched the eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 in a dominant quarterfinal display that lasted all of 86 minutes.

Williams will try to keep those scalding stylings alive in her first-ever meeting versus Sevastova—who has been terrific in her own right.

After going the distance with Ekaterina Makarova in the third round and Elina Svitolina in the fourth round, Sevastova broke out and stunned defending champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3 in blistering conditions on Tuesday.

"I've seen her play a lot," Williams said, according to WTATennis.com's David Kane. "She's been playing really well for actually a long time. So obviously I know her game really well. She clearly knows mine. So she's definitely someone that gets a lot of balls back and something I have to be ready for."

The evening's final match will feature Osaka and Madison Keys.

Still 20 years old, Osaka stormed into her first career Grand Slam semifinal with a swift 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Lesia Tsurenko on Wednesday. Like Williams, she has dropped just one set since arriving in New York City.

Combine that consistency with a title at Indian Wells in March, and Osaka has seemingly found her footing before her prime has even started.

"Now I feel like the state of mind that I have here is, it's like—I don't feel pressure, so I feel a little bit like I'm used to it," Osaka said Wednesday, per WTATennis.com's Alex Macpherson. "In Indian Wells I got a bit distracted if I'm in the lead. And now I feel like I'm finding it easier to try to close it up as quickly as I can."

In order to keep things rolling, Osaka will have to achieve a breakthrough against Keys.

The 23-year-old is 3-0 lifetime versus Osaka, including a meeting in the round of 32 at the 2016 U.S. Open that went three sets. Most recently, Keys defeated Osaka in straight sets at this year's French Open.

And based on the 6-4, 6-3 win Keys secured over Carla Suarez Navarro on Wednesday, she figures to be a tough out as Osaka hopes to stand in the way of her return trip to the U.S. Open final.