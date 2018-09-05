US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Scores, Highlights from Early Wednesday Results

TPN/Getty Images

The 2018 U.S. Open quarterfinals continued in Flushing, New York, on Wednesday, with the remaining spots in the semifinals on the line looking to be filled.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro previously locked up their spots on the men's side, with Serena Williams and Anastasija Sevastova doing the same in the women's draw. As a result, four players battled for two spots on Wednesday.

Below is a look at how the action unfolded.

2018 U.S. Open Quarterfinals Schedule/Results — Wednesday

Men's Singles

No. 21 Kei Nishikori def. No. 7 Marin Cilic, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4

No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. John Millman, 9 p.m. ET

*Full draw available on the U.S. Open's official website

Women's Singles

No. 20 Naomi Osaka def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-1

No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro vs. No. 14 Madison Keys, 7 p.m. ET

*Full draw available on the U.S. Open's official website

Women's Singles

No. 20 Naomi Osaka def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-1

Naomi Osaka had cruised through much of the 2018 U.S. Open through this point—and it was more of the same in the semifinals as she looks to win her first career major.

Osaka had swept her way through the first three rounds, having shut her opponents out in three consecutive sets heading into the fourth round. She was tested against No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka on Monday, ultimately prevailing, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

This match was more reminiscent of her first three matches.

Osaka dropped just two games in her straight-set victory over Lesia Tsurenko on Thursday, a match that took less than an hour to play. And the numbers, via the tournament's official website, tell the story.

She won 91 percent (20 of 22) of her first-serve points and won 58 percent (29 of 50) receiving points. Not only that, but Tsurenko committed 31 unforced errors while her opponent had just 11. That proved to be a recipe for success for Osaka on this day.

With the victory, the 20-year-old Osaka now advances to her first career Grand Slam semifinals. Her previous best result at a major tournament was a fourth-place finish at the Australian Open back in January. According to the U.S. Open, Osaka is the first Japanese woman to reach the semifinals since 1996.

Osaka now awaits the Carla Suarez Navarro-Madison Keys winner in the semifinals, which will be played on Thursday.

Men's Singles

No. 21 Kei Nishikori def. No. 7 Marin Cilic, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4

With a five-set victory over Marin Cilic, Kei Nishikori earned a spot in the semifinals after prevailing in a hard-fought battle.

Cilic came out strong by taking the first set with relative ease, 6-2:

However, Nishikori was able to respond by winning each of the next two sets:

That put Cilic on the brink of elimination, which he had an answer for. After a back-and-forth battle for four sets, this showdown needed a fifth set to decide the winner.

Ultimately, it was Nishikori who claimed victory.

Cilic held an edge in points (152-143), aces (19-6) and winners (57-28), but he also made 25 more unforced errors (70-45). In fact, the majority of the statistics favored Cilic in this match—just not the only one that mattered.

The final line.

While Nishikori does not have a Grand Slam title on his resume as of yet, he continues to make deep runs in New York. This is the third time he has reached the semifinals in his last four U.S. Open appearances, making it all the way to the finals back in 2014. He lost to Stan Wawrinka in four sets in his last semifinals appearance.

Meanwhile, Cilic failed to reach his third semis in the last five years. He won the 2014 U.S. Open for his only career major title.

Nishikori will face the Novak Djokovic-John Millman winner in the semifinals on Friday.