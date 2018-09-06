Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex PlayersSeptember 6, 2018
The 2018 NFL season is here, meaning fantasy will soon meet reality.
Mock drafts have long since given way to the real thing. Soon, those draft picks will have real statistics attached to them, and your club will start its move up or down the league standings.
So, naturally, we're already here to talk trades.
Trust us—it makes sense. The best owners understand that all rosters can be improved, and orchestrating a valuable trade now can literally pay season-long dividends.
With that said, let's lay out the trade rankings entering the first week. Only flex options (RB, WR and TE) are considered, and all players are put in tiers attached to specific trade values. Leave any deal with the higher trade value, and you likely won the exchange.
Make sense? Good, let's get started.
Trade Value: 11
1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
2. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
The names listed here shouldn't surprise you. Gurley was the top-scoring flex player last season, while Johnson and Elliott were first and second, respectively, in 2016.
When healthy, this trio offers almost guaranteed elite production. If you're going to trade them away, ask for a ton. If you're going to try to land them, be prepared to pay a major price.
Perhaps the only surprise is the one workhorse who isn't listed—Le'Veon Bell. But there's too much mystery regarding his ongoing absence (which we'll discuss later) to give him a top-tier price tag.
Trade Value: 10
4. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
8. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
Brown might command a bump to the top tier if Bell's absence makes the stud wideout even more featured in Pittsburgh's offense. Barkley and Kamara might be a step behind the top three at their position, but they're also a step above the rest. The other three receivers are as sturdy as any non-Brown options.
Trade Value: 9
10. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
13. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
15. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
16. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
17. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Bell is almost impossible to evaluate right now. If he plays, he might be the top fantasy option overall. But he's yet to sign his $14.5 million franchise tag, and it hardly sounds like he's in a rush to do so.
"He's going to do the things necessary to protect his value long-term," Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, said on "NFL Live," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
It's probably best to avoid any Bell trades at the moment, but if your gut tells you otherwise, we can't stop you.
The other four running backs should all deliver RB1 production, and that's becoming an increasingly scarce commodity. Thomas, Allen and Green, meanwhile, offer more safety than most, but they have a tad less upside and a few more question marks than the first four receivers.
Trade Value: 8
18. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
19. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
20. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
21. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It isn't hard to see the potential with this group. Freeman is the lead back on a high-powered offense. Adams and Gronkowski are favorite targets of two elite passers. Evans possesses a drool-worthy blend of size, strength and soft hands.
The catch is each carries some level of risk. Freeman works in a timeshare with Tevin Coleman. Adams is still searching for his first 1,000-yard season. Gronkowski's medical history is frightening. And Evans' touchdown numbers have varied dramatically (two seasons with 12 each; eight in the other two combined).
Trade Value: 7
22. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
23. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
24. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
Some members of this quintet have the upside of a higher tier, but too low a ceiling to rank there. Others have higher floors, but less upside.
It's a good group to own, but unless Mixon or McCaffrey erupt, these players probably aren't winning you a fantasy title.
Trade Value: 6
27. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
28. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
29. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
30. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
31. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
32. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
33. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
So, I kind of like this group. Maybe more than the numbers say I should.
Fitzgerald remains a safety blanket at age 35. He was the 20th-best scorer last season, while catching balls from Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton. Baldwin is rock-solid, totaling 247 catches for 3,188 yards and 29 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Drake closed last season on a tear and shouldn't be disrupted by Franke Gore's presence—despite what the depth chart says.
If you want to bet on upside here, consider making a run at home run hitters Hilton and Hill. The former gets Andrew Luck back, and the latter is now working with the rocket-armed Patrick Mahomes.
Trade Value: 5
34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
35. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
36. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
37. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
38. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
39. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
40. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
41. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
42. Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns
43. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
44. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
45. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
46. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
47. Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
48. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
49. Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers
This is where trade values start to muddle. There's value here, but you aren't building your roster around these players.
Some have risk (Ajayi's health, Gordon's repeated absences, Johnson's role with Carlos Hyde on the roster), others lack major rewards (there aren't many explosive offenses here). Keep your offers and asking prices reasonable, folks.
Trade Value: 4
50. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
51. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
52. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
53. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
54. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
55. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
56. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers
57. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
58. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
59. Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns
60. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
61. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
If you're looking for splash, this section doesn't have a lot. Smith-Schuster, Cooks, Watkins and Coleman can all provide it in spurts, but none is the most important skill player in his respective offense.
The New England entries are interesting, though. With Cooks and Danny Amendola gone, plus Julian Edelman suspended four games, Hogan should command a ton of Tom Brady's attention. As for Burkhead, he might lead the Patriots in rushing attempts, and he could devour the goal-line chances.
Trade Value: 3
62. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
63. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
64. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
65. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
66. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
67. James White, RB, New England Patriots
68. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
70. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets
71. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
72. Michael Crabtree, WR, Baltimore Ravens
73. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
74. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
75. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
76. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins
77. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
78. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
79. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers
80. Allen Hurns, WR, Dallas Cowboys
81. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
Players in this tier are mostly dinged for one of two reasons. Either they lack a clear role, or they don't offer the most upside.
There's opportunity if you're willing to wager in the right spots. Breida and Barber could conceivably play their way into featured roles. Fuller has significant breakout potential. Johnson looks like the most dynamic running back in Detroit.
But the chances are these are either players you package with someone else to chase a top-tier(ish) talent, or someone you request as a "throw-in" as part of a bigger exchange.
And then there's Ingram, who's suspended for four games but capable of major production once he's back. He rushed for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, despite sharing the backfield with Kamara.
Trade Value: 2
82. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins
83. Alfred Morris, RB, San Francisco 49ers
84. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers
85. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills
86. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears
87. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears
88. Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington Redskins
89. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
90. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
91. Danny Amendola, WR, Miami Dolphins
92. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins
93. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
94. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
95. Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
96. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins
97. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
98. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
99. Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders
100. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is largely the self-explanatory section. These players shouldn't be given away, but they'll only be involved in either minor deals or as sweeteners in larger swaps.
While it's possible a few of them play their way out of this tier—Penny, Ross and Njoku come to mind—you should wait to see tangible production before buying any hype.
