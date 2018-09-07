Mexico vs. Uruguay: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/Getty Images

Uruguay will be slight favourites when they take on Mexico in an international friendly in Houston on Friday.

El Tri will likely have the most vocal support from the crowd but check in with odds of 21-10, compared to 11-8 for La Celeste. A draw carries odds of 21-10, per Oddschecker (odds accurate as of Wednesday, September 5).

The match will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, with kick-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Univision will broadcast the match and provide live streaming options.

Barn Burner in Houston?

While many neutral fans will turn their gaze toward European football and the experimental UEFA Nations League during the international break, the friendly between La Celeste and El Tri has the potential to be among the most entertaining matches we'll see.

Uruguay have lost just a singe match all year long―against eventual world champions France in Russia―while Mexico fell short of their expectations at the World Cup but stood out for their great counter-attacking abilities.

El Tri may have lost two of their four World Cup matches, but they entertained in all of them. Their top outing was undoubtedly against defending champions Germany, who ended up bowing out in the group stages:

Uruguay have mostly stuck with the team that featured at the World Cup―minus Edinson Cavani―while Mexico have opted to rotate and lean heavily on their domestic players. This friendly and the match against rivals USA will be a unique opportunity to impress the coaches.

The likes of Orbelin Pineda, Erick Gutierrez and Angel Zaldivar are but a few of the fringe players who will be eager to stand out. Meanwhile, star prospect Diego Lainez is also in the squad, and he might be the most exciting talent in all of Mexican football.

Stylistically, Uruguay present a great matchup for Mexico, who like to run on the counter and will be more than willing to let Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Torreira see lots of the ball in midfield.

El Tri don't need possession to win, and without the threat of Cavani to deal with, they'll be able to key in on Luis Suarez at the back.

Prediction: Mexico 2-2 Uruguay