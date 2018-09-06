Should You Buy UFC 228?

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 228 will drop this weekend, headlined by a pair of title fights and fleshed out with some other…stuff. It’s perhaps not the most magnetic offering on the UFC’s calendar, especially considering that Conor McGregor returns in a month and the promotion will head to New York City for a big card not long after that.

UFC 228 does, however, have a few interesting bouts hidden behind the paywall, not the least of which is hungry young upstart Darren Till attempting to wrest the welterweight title from longtime champion Tyron Woodley in the main event.

The bout offers intrigue on any number of levels, from whether or not Till will make weight to whether or not Woodley might just become the greatest champion since Georges St-Pierre with a win.

But is that intrigue enough for you to part with your $60 come Saturday? Is there enough other meat on this bone?

Hard to say.

Perhaps further analysis of this and the rest of the card might give you a better idea.