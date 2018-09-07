MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

There's no change at the top of the MotoGP 2018 standings after the British Grand Prix was cancelled last month due to heavy rain at Silverstone. It means Marc Marquez still leads the way entering Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The Honda rider is 59 points ahead of Yamaha's Valentino Rossi. Meanwhile, Jorge Lorenzo is still in the mix on 130 points and will enter this race as the in-form rider, having won in Austria during August.

Friday, September 7

9:55 a.m. BST/4:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice 1 (FP1)

2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET: Free Practice 2 (FP2)

Saturday, September 8

9:55 a.m. BST/4:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice 3 (FP3)

1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET: Free Practice 4 (FP4)

2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET: Qualifying 1 (Q1)

2:35 p.m. BST/9:35 a.m. ET: Qualifying 2 (Q2)

Sunday, September 9

9:40 a.m. BST/4:40 a.m. ET: Warm-Up

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Race

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, beIN Sports CONNECT

Rossi will be looking to make a statement after injury denied him the chance to compete in last year's edition of this race, per the MotoGP official website. Rossi is targeting a place on the podium, according to the same source.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

He last won this event in 2014, but Rossi has the pedigree and desire to add to his six victories at Misano. It's a tally Marquez can't match, even though the 25-year-old took first place last year after just missing out on the podium in 2016.

Landing on the podium again will add to what is already looking like a commanding lead for Marquez.

Italian Rossi may enjoy a home advantage, but Marquez thinks his recent success on the track will be a bigger factor, per Crash.net (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Express): "Misano is a twisty track and a slower one compared to others on the calendar, with a lot of braking and acceleration. It’s been a good circuit for us in the past."

Similar confidence has been expressed by Lorenzo, who believes Ducati has the bike to challenge the top riders this weekend, per GPOne.com. Team-mate Andrea Dovizioso expressed a similar sentiment, setting his sights on Marquez after being denied the chance to compete at Silverstone.

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

There's plenty of competition for the leader, but Marquez has the psychological edge, having won here in 2017. He's also under less pressure thanks to a healthy advantage in the standings, so Marquez should pass the checkered flag first.