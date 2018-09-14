Predicting Each MLB Team's Most Nightmarish Contract by 2020

0 of 30

The biggest Major League Baseball contracts tend to age like...well, whatever the opposite of a fine wine is.

So, it shouldn't be too hard to project which deals will be haunting teams a couple of years from now.

We're going to predict each team's biggest nightmare contract by the year 2020. Some of these are active deals that are either already kaput or trending that way. Others are deals that could be signed in the near future and go bad in short order.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.