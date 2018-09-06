Shawn Porter vs. Danny Garcia: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Shawn Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) may be from Akron, Ohio, and live in Las Vegas, but he's turning the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, into something of a home arena.

The high-octane fighter is a consistent crowd pleaser and will fight at Barclays for the fourth straight time on Saturday night when he takes on Danny Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) for the vacant WBC world welterweight title.

The WBC world title at 147 pounds had belonged to Keith Thurman, but injury forced him to relinquish the belt as he couldn't make a mandatory defense against Porter, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

Now, Porter will have to go through Garcia, who is looking to win back the WBC belt after losing it in a unification bout against, you guessed it, Thurman, in March 2017.

The winner of this fight will then assume a commanding role in boxing's most talented and entertaining division, and likely assure himself of another couple of big paydays.

Here's how to watch the fight.

Porter vs. Garcia Fight Info

When: Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn

TV: Showtime

Live Stream: Showtime Anytime

Odds: Garcia -165 (bet $100 to win $165), Porter +135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com and updated as of Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. ET.

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Garcia, 30, is the favorite in this bout, but not by much. He has some impressive scalps on his resume—Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lamont Peterson and Robert Guerrero to name a few—and he carved out an impressive amateur career before turning pro in 2007.

Thurman remains his lone loss, in a split-decision bout that saw him lose rounds early only to surge late as Thurman's focus waned.

He may not be a natural welterweight, but he showed an ability to trade bombs with one of the harder punchers in Thurman. Against Porter, he may not get hit as hard, but he also won't likely have much time to collect himself if he does.

Porter is as relentless as they come in the ring. He's all offense from the first bell to the last, and there's no question that he will use his aggressive style to try to bully Garcia and make him uncomfortable on Saturday night. Porter's confirmed it himself.

"You have to know what to do against me and not too many people have been able to figure it out," said Porter, per Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole. "One thing against me, you will get pushed backward. There's no secret in that. So what do you do when you get pushed back? What do you do when you have to take a step back?"

It's the question Porter often asks of his opponent, and most guys don't figure it out. Thurman and Kell Brook are the only two to convince the judges they got the better of Porter after 12 rounds. Garcia will look to become the third, but he will have to find a way to neutralize Porter's attack.

SportingNews.com's Franklin McNeil believes Garcia has the weapon to do just that—a stiff jab that's good enough to stop a hard-charging boxer like Porter in his tracks:

"He possesses one of the best jabs in boxing. Porter's aggressive in-your-face style will give Garcia the perfect opportunity to apply his stinging left jab immediately. If Garcia puts his jab to work from the opening bell, it will help prevent a slow start.

"Porter will do whatever he can to make this an ugly bout and get the action to the ropes, where he can smother Garcia's punches. But Garcia can answer that approach by sticking his jab in Porter's face repeatedly and keeping the action in the middle of the ring, more importantly, off the ropes."

Thurman also has an interesting breakdown over at Bad Left Hook. He gives Porter an edge on speed and physical strength, Garcia an edge on defense and punch power, while calling it even in the chin and ring IQ categories.

It's a sound assessment, as these two really do operate at the same high level, but Thurman does go on to say that he thinks Porter can pull this one off: "This is one of the best matchups of the year. I try not to overthink it. It's Porter by decision or Garcia only by KO. I lean toward Porter."

Garcia is a fine counterpuncher, and if Porter gets sloppy and leaves his head hanging out there a split-second too long, the Philadelphia-born fighter is liable to detonate on him. That said, Garcia isn't much of a knockout artist, and Porter was able to withstand Thurman's power in impressive fashion. He didn't shy away from the harder hitter.

For his part, Porter will look to get Garcia to drown under a barrage of punches and keep him from getting in any sort of rhythm as the bout progresses.

The winner of this bout should see some excellent opportunities come their way. From Errol Spence to Bud Crawford to an on-the-mend Thurman, this division offers plenty of opportunities for high-profile bouts.

Garcia and Porter will both hope to be the one to make that happen. And hey, it might even be at Barclays Center again.