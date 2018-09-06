Amir Khan vs. Samuel Vargas: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Amir Khan's comeback continues on Saturday night when he takes on Samuel Vargas in Birmingham, England, in a non-title welterweight matchup.

After getting brutally knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016, Khan (32-4, 20 KOs) spent two years away from the ring.

When he finally returned, he did it in style, knocking out Phil Lo Greco in just 39 seconds to claim his first victory in 23 months. Now, the former world champion will probably be looking to spend a bit more time in the ring and bank some rounds as he builds up to his next big challenge.

Vargas (29-3-2, 14 KOs), a welterweight fighting on the fringes of the division for much of his career, will be looking to get in his way.

Here's how to catch the action.

Khan vs. Vargas Fight Info

When: Saturday, Sept. 8 at approx. 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. UK (full card begins earlier)

Where: Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England

TV: Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Main Event (UK only)

Live Stream: DAZN (Facebook, Twitter), Sky Go (UK only)

Odds: Khan -3500 (bet $3,500 to win $100)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com and updated as of Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. ET.

Make no mistake, Khan is wholly expected to beat Vargas on Saturday night. The bout is serving as a stepping stone for a bigger fight, potentially against Kell Brook, a fellow Englishman who confronted Khan in the ring after his fight against Lo Greco, per Sky Boxing:

Khan and Brook can probably make that fight when they want it, and cash a good paycheck from it thanks to their star power in England, but there's some more work that needs to be done in the ring.

Khan can't just go directly from dusting off Lo Greco to taking on one of the top fighters at 147 pounds. That leaves Vargas, who may have one fewer loss than Khan does in his career but hasn't fought nearly the same level of competition.

The 29-year-old Colombian had his shots at stardom, taking on Errol Spence in Jr in 2015 and Danny Garcia the next year. Both opponents scored technical knockouts at Vargas' expense, stopping any chance at making a bigger name for himself.

Vargas is coming off a draw against the unheralded Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, which doesn't bode well for his chances against a motivated, and surgically-repaired, Khan.

The 31-year-old Brit says that he's been struggling with a long-term right-hand injury ever since his second pro fight, per SportingNews.com's Chris Walker.

The nearly two-year hiatus after the Alvarez loss gave him time to get the hand fixed up, and he told Walker "my last fight with Lo Greco is the first time you’ve seen me with two good hands since the early days of my career."

Here's what that new-and-improved Khan looked like, per ESPN:

If Khan has been fighting at a disadvantage for most of his career, then surely Brook and other potential challengers in the division will have to be on notice.

Khan's calling card has always been his brilliant hand speed. It was good enough to give the naturally-bigger Alvarez some trouble before the Mexican restored order with a picture-perfect overhand right to the chin. Combine increased power and a mind unrestrained by the thought of injury with that speed, and you have the makings of a potent boxer.

There is danger in any fight for a boxer who has had his brain short-circuited like Khan did against Alvarez. There's the chance that each successive knockout will come a bit easier. Khan has already lost three times by stoppage in his career, so he can't be reckless against Vargas, and he will have to show that he's capable of a strong defense and a sturdy chin if he takes on better boxers.

Back in England for the second time after spending several years fighting mostly in the United States, Khan is poised for a good run in the welterweight ranks if he can put all the pieces together. Though on Saturday night, it's more than OK if it takes him longer than 39 seconds to solve the puzzle.