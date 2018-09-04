Knicks Rumors: Rookie Kevin Knox Agrees to Multiyear Contract with Puma

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Puma reportedly added New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox to its burgeoning group of basketball brand ambassadors on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Knox and Puma agreed to terms on a multiyear endorsement deal.

News of the agreement came hours after the No. 9 overall pick in June's draft posted a photo on Instagram rocking Puma gear:

The move represents another splash for the apparel company as it continues to re-emerge as a player in the hoops world.

In addition to Knox, Puma has signed No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III, No. 14 overall pick Michael Porter Jr. and No. 16 overall pick Zhaire Smith to deals.

Beyond the rookies, Puma has brought San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay and Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier aboard to help compete with sneaker giants Nike and Adidas.