Top Alabama Commit: Colin Kaepernick Nike Ads Could Help with Tide Recruiting

Most people probably haven't thought about how Nike's decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th-anniversary "Just Do It" campaign would impact Alabama recruiting, but football prospect Pierce Quick has.

Quick, a 5-star offensive tackle and the No. 35 overall player in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings, discussed how Nike's decision—which Darren Rovell of ESPN reported—could affect Alabama in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Pierce suggested the Crimson Tide's affiliation with Nike could help in recruiting if prospects who are "huge" fans of Kaepernick's decide they want to play at Nike programs.

The Hewitt-Trussville High School standout also said he doesn't think the ad campaign will have much of an impact on Alabama since head coach Nick Saban doesn't get involved in political discussions but did grant that some of the program's fans could be upset.

As for the advertising campaign, Kaepernick shared an initial image with the message: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a means of protesting police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. He opted out of his contract with the team in 2017 and hasn't been signed since, prompting him to file a collusion grievance against the NFL.

Arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank ruled last week there was enough evidence in the grievance case for it to go to a full hearing.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Kaepernick has been under contract with Nike since 2011 but that "interest from other shoe companies" motivated the campaign.

Robinson called it a "wide endorsement" that will give Kaepernick his own branded line of apparel in a "deal on par with a top-end NFL player."

If this does help Alabama in recruiting as Pierce suggested, that'll be unwelcome news for the rest of the college football world. The Crimson Tide have won two of the four College Football Playoff titles and reached the four-team bracket all four times as a modern dynasty. Saban also has little trouble on the recruiting trail and has the second-best class in the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports.