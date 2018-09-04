2018 AFL Finals Week 1 Betting Preview: Odds, Game Trends, Analysis

Michael Dodge/AFL Media/Getty Images

The AFL Finals are here with two elimination finals to be played in between the qualifying finals where the winner can set up a home Preliminary final in two weeks' time.



The first qualifying final sees the Minor Premier Richmond Tigers hosting the fourth-place Hawthorn Hawks at the MCG on Thursday night.



Considering the success of both of these clubs, it's pretty incredible to think that this is the first time that they'll meet in a final.



Hawthorn are $3.29 AUD outsiders on the AFL Finals Week 1 odds to win their first September outing since the 2015 Grand Final, while the Tigers are in at $1.34, according to AustralianGambling, to win their fourth straight final, an achievement the yellow and black haven't matched since 1982.



The loser of Thursday night's blockbuster faces the winner of the Melbourne Demons and the Geelong Cats, who meet at the MCG 24 hours later.



It's been 12 years since the Demons played in September and the fans are lapping it up, with a crowd of more than 90,000 expected to be in attendance when Simon Goodwin's charges aim to end Geelong's campaign.



If the two fixtures between these sides this year are anything to go by then we are in for a nail-biting contest as both the Round 18 and Round 1 clashes saw the Cats get home by under a goal.



The last time the sides met at this venue was that opening-round encounter when Max Gawn's shot at goal sailed wide in the dying minutes, handing the Cats a 3-point victory.



The bookmakers aren't expecting a repeat of that performance though, installing the red and blue as a $1.74 betting favourite with the Cats out at $2.10.



Saturday's second elimination final sees the Sydney Swans hosting their cross-town rivals, the Greater Western Sydney Giants, at the SCG.



The do-or-die encounter is the third time that the rivals have met this year, and with the Swans winning on both occasions it's not a surprise to see them head in as the $1.74 top pick.



Don't count out the Giants at $2.10 though as they did win the only final between these sides, in 2016, and are set to welcome back up to five key players from injury, including Toby Greene, Brett Deledio and Ryan Griffen.



The fourth and last final of the weekend sees the second-place West Coast Eagles host the third-place Collingwood Magpies at Perth Stadium.



Josh Kennedy is expected to return to the Eagles forward line which will stretch an undermanned Collingwood defence, but the visitors have proven many experts wrong this season so you'd be a brave person to write them off.



The hosts are $1.60 to win their 10th home match from 13 starts this season while the Magpies are $2.35 to continue their strong interstate form that consists of four wins from five outings, including a Round 23 win at this very venue against the Fremantle Dockers.