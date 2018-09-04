Terry Bradshaw on Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin: 'He's Not My Kind of Coach'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw is going after head coach Mike Tomlin yet again.

Appearing on 97.3 The Fan's Dan Sileo Show (h/t TMZ Sports), Bradshaw noted the difference he sees between Tomlin and Hall of Famer Chuck Noll:



"I played for a tough sucker, and I was afraid of him, and we played our ass off for him because we feared him. I don't see that with this guy. He's chest bumping and all that. I'm the head of the corporation, man. I'm the CEO. I'm the chairman of the board. I'm talking to the stockholders and I'm telling them here's how we're gonna do at the end of the quarter.

"And, I'm selling this thing, and I'm not delivering the goods, which is championships. You've got to face the criticism. I'm sorry, but he's not my kind of coach. I've said it before, I'll say it again."

Bradshaw has not been shy about criticizing Tomlin during his coaching career.

In December 2016, the four-time Super Bowl champion said on FS1's Speak For Yourself that Tomlin is a "great cheerleader guy, but I don't know what he does. ... I don't think he is a great coach at all."

Last December, Bradshaw told CBS Sports Radio's Tiki & Tierney (h/t Bryan Deardo of 247Sports) he wasn't going to apologize for calling Tomlin a cheerleader.

"I probably shouldn't have said cheerleader, but I did, so I stand by it," he said. "I give it no thought. If he doesn't like me, I could care less."

Despite Bradshaw's dislike of Tomlin, the 46-year-old is one of the most successful coaches in Steelers' history. His .659 win percentage is the best in franchise history. Only Noll (193) and Bill Cowher (149) have more victories than Tomlin's 116.