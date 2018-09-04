Nate Stupar Signs Contract with Giants After 2 Seasons with Saints

Uncredited/Associated Press

The New York Giants added depth to their special teams and linebacking corps on Tuesday in the form of Nate Stupar.

Stupar's agent, Ed Wasielewski, shared a picture of the linebacker inking his deal:

This comes after Joel Erikson of The Advocate reported on Monday the New Orleans Saints released Stupar as the corresponding roster move to signing running back Mike Gillislee. Stupar played for the Saints the last two seasons, and Erikson called him "a core special-teamer" for New Orleans.

This addition for New York comes after Stupar thrived in the Saints' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason finale. He tallied seven tackles, three sacks and an interception and appeared ready to make plays again during the 2018 campaign even though a torn ACL limited him to just four games last season.

The Penn State product was a seventh-round pick in the 2012 draft and played for the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons prior to joining the Saints for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

He posted career-high totals nearly across the board in 2016—his last healthy season—with 58 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one interception.

Stupar joins a Giants defense that struggled throughout the 2017 season and finished 31st in the league in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. It was an ugly performance and a primary reason the team finished in last place in the NFC East at 3-13.

New York can use the help on defense, and Stupar demonstrated enough in the preseason to suggest he is capable of once again playing like he did in 2016.