Hockey Hall of Fame Considering Banning Keg Stands on Stanley Cup

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, carries the Stanley Cup trophy at the fan zone in Moscow ahead of the the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup that is being played in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup. Fresh off winning the NHL title, the Washington Capitals forward is taking the trophy to Moscow on Saturday, where it will be exhibited at a
Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

Hockey players who long envisioned doing a keg stand on the Stanley Cup may no longer have the chance to fulfill their dreams.

And they have the Washington Capitals to blame. 

Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post chronicled some of the Capitals' celebrations this summer after they won their first Stanley Cup and noted the team's players were the first to ever attempt a keg stand over the fabled trophy.

Even Jimmy Fallon participated in the celebration with Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby and Mike Smith:

Philip Pritchard, who is one of the Hockey Hall of Fame caretakers for the Stanley Cup, was quoted in the story as saying he has been "advising" Washington to stop the keg stands.

"We ask them politely not to do it," Pritchard said. "We're trying to preserve the history of the Stanley Cup. We don't want any unnecessary damage to it or a person, in case they drop the person or he presses too hard or something."

Khurshudyan noted "future champions could be prohibited from replicating Washington's trademark celebration."

The Capitals made history after putting an end to their 43-year championship drought, and they may have a hand in limiting the creativity with which future champions celebrate.

Related

    Brent Burns Bought a Ranch in Texas This Summer

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Brent Burns Bought a Ranch in Texas This Summer

    BARDOWN
    via BARDOWN

    Senators Name Chris Kelly Development Coach

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Senators Name Chris Kelly Development Coach

    Sportsnet Staff
    via Sportsnet.ca

    Who's Under the Most Pressure for All 31 NHL Teams?

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Who's Under the Most Pressure for All 31 NHL Teams?

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Best Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2019

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Best Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2019

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com