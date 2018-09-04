Hockey Hall of Fame Considering Banning Keg Stands on Stanley Cup

Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

Hockey players who long envisioned doing a keg stand on the Stanley Cup may no longer have the chance to fulfill their dreams.

And they have the Washington Capitals to blame.

Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post chronicled some of the Capitals' celebrations this summer after they won their first Stanley Cup and noted the team's players were the first to ever attempt a keg stand over the fabled trophy.

Even Jimmy Fallon participated in the celebration with Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby and Mike Smith:

Philip Pritchard, who is one of the Hockey Hall of Fame caretakers for the Stanley Cup, was quoted in the story as saying he has been "advising" Washington to stop the keg stands.

"We ask them politely not to do it," Pritchard said. "We're trying to preserve the history of the Stanley Cup. We don't want any unnecessary damage to it or a person, in case they drop the person or he presses too hard or something."

Khurshudyan noted "future champions could be prohibited from replicating Washington's trademark celebration."

The Capitals made history after putting an end to their 43-year championship drought, and they may have a hand in limiting the creativity with which future champions celebrate.