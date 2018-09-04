Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, More Make 2018 Ryder Cup Team as At-Large Picks

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk pegged Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as at-large selections for this month's Ryder Cup in Paris on Tuesday.

Those three will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson—all of whom qualified thanks to their standing on the U.S. points list.

The final captain's pick will be made following this week's BMW Championship.

Woods, 42, was considered a no-brainer.

The 14-time major champion has been on the rise throughout the 2018 season, and he's logged three top-10 finishes over the past two months, including a second-place showing at the PGA Championship. He currently ranks 25th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Mickelson, though, hasn't been nearly as impressive.

The 48-year-old has been solid enough with six top-10 efforts, but he missed the cut at marquee tournaments like The Players Championship and PGA Championship. Since that slip-up at Bellerive Country Club, Mickelson has finished 15th at The Northern Trust and 12th at the Dell Technologies Championship.

And then there's DeChambeau—the 24-year-old who has caught fire at the perfect time.

A three-time winner on tour this year, DeChambeau logged first-place finishes in back-to-back weeks to close out August. As a result, he's now sitting 2,328 points clear of Johnson for the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings.

The United States will look to secure consecutive Ryder Cup titles when the competition gets underway Sept. 28.