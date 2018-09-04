Cam Erving, Chiefs Agree to Reported 2-Year, $15.7M Contract Extension

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Cameron Erving #75 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on November 19, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Cam Erving agreed to a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Tuesday.

Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor reported the deal is worth up to $15.7 million over two years depending on how much Erving plays for the Chiefs. Erving will receive $6.45 million guaranteed.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

