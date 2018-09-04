Cam Erving, Chiefs Agree to Reported 2-Year, $15.7M Contract Extension

Elsa/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Cam Erving agreed to a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Tuesday.

Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor reported the deal is worth up to $15.7 million over two years depending on how much Erving plays for the Chiefs. Erving will receive $6.45 million guaranteed.

