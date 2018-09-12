Nick Foles to Start vs. Buccaneers; Carson Wentz Still Not Cleared for Contact

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

When the Philadelphia Eagles take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, Nick Foles will be their starting quarterback.

According to Mike Jones of USA Today, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced the move Wednesday and added that Carson Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact.

Foles struggled in Week 1, completing 19 of his 34 attempts for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, but he led the Eagles to an 18-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Pederson revealed on Sept. 2, four days before the season opener, that Wentz hadn't been cleared for contact while recovering from a torn ACL.

"I don't know how many times I can answer this question," Pederson told reporters. "When they clear him, he'll be cleared."

In an interview with Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP, Pederson added Wentz was getting closer to coming back but wasn't putting a timeline on it.

"Close," Pederson said when asked when Wentz could return. "I'm no doctor, no expert. Still leaving it up to the medical team. He's had some great workouts here in the last few days. We'll see."

Regardless of what "close" means, it seemed like a stretch that Wentz would be ready for Week 2. He hasn't appeared in a game since December 10, 2017, against the Los Angeles Rams.

Foles became a legend in Philadelphia for his playoff run last season. Even if he doesn't reach the heights of what happened in Super Bowl LII again, the 29-year-old has been solid throughout his career with 61 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 50 appearances.

The Eagles have one of the NFL's best, deepest rosters, so they don't need great quarterback play to get by until Wentz returns.