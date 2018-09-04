Rick Pitino: 'My Coaching Career Is Possibly Finished' After Louisville Scandal

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Pitino believes there is a strong chance his career as a college basketball coach has reached its conclusion.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Pitino wrote in his book, Pitino: My Story, that his "coaching career is possibly finished."

Pitino was fired as head coach at Louisville last year after allegations that a recruit was bribed to commit to play for the Cardinals.

