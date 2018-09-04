Rick Pitino: 'My Coaching Career Is Possibly Finished' After Louisville Scandal

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino talks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Pitino held the news conference in the wake of an NCAA decision in a sex scandal case that strips the Cardinals program of 123 victories, a national championship and $600,000 in post-season revenue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Pitino believes there is a strong chance his career as a college basketball coach has reached its conclusion.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Pitino wrote in his book, Pitino: My Story, that his "coaching career is possibly finished."

Pitino was fired as head coach at Louisville last year after allegations that a recruit was bribed to commit to play for the Cardinals.

                    

