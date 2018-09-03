Packers TE Robert Tonyan Sent Prank Text, Thought He Was Being Cut from Roster

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan thought he made the cut on the 53-man roster Saturday—right until the moment he got a text asking him to come hand in his team-issued iPad.

It turns out it was all a prank.

Tonyan, who was on the Packers' roster bubble, was on the wrong end of a mean-spirited prank by an unknown person. Tonyan told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that team director of security Doug Collins found out who the culprit was but did not divulge the information.

"I guess Jake [Kumerow] talked to his agent, and he was like, the text message seemed suspicious," Tonyan said of his emotions at the time. "But in that moment you're not thinking that. You're thinking, 's--t.'"

