LeSean McCoy Eligible for Bills' Game vs. Ravens Amid Police Investigation

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy remains available to play in the team's Week 1 game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as police in Georgia investigate a July invasion at a home he owns that allegedly caused injuries to his ex-girlfriend.

"There's been no change to his status," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Mark Maske of the Washington Post on Monday.

Delicia Cordon, McCoy's former girlfriend, said during her original 911 call she believed the NFL player had "set [her] up," per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

"My boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside," she said. "We're breaking up, and he wants all his jewelry back."

Cordon's attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, later told CBS News her client was "no longer certain" McCoy was involved in the attack in any manner.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false," McCoy wrote in a statement posted July 10. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

Both the NFL and the Bills said they were looking into the situation after the allegations surfaced.

McCoy was active for Buffalo throughout training camp and the preseason as police, the league and the team continued to review the matter.

No timetable has been mentioned for a resolution as the Bills prepare for an early stretch that features games against the Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.