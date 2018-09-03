Braylon Edwards Suspended from Big Ten Network After Rant on Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Braylon Edwards has been suspended indefinitely from the Big Ten Network after posting an inappropriate tweet during Michigan's loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic provided a statement from the network as well as a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet from the analyst (Warning: NSFW language):

Edwards played receiver for Michigan from 2001 to '04.

He also didn't back down much from his assessment following news of the suspension:

After an eight-year NFL career, the 35-year-old earned a role as an analyst on BTN in 2017 following an impressive performance as a guest the previous summer.

However, he went overboard this weekend after watching the Wolverines suffer a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame.

Edwards called out starting quarterback Shea Patterson as "scared" after throwing an interception with no touchdowns. He said center Cesar Ruiz and the rest of the offensive line was "weak" after giving up three sacks and also called the entire program "trash."

Although he deleted the tweet shortly after, it clearly violated the company's social media policy and was enough to earn himself a suspension.