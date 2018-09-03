Dell Technologies Championship 2018: Bryson DeChambeau Wins 2nd Straight Event

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau looks unstoppable at the moment after taking first place at the Dell Technologies Championship Monday, his second straight tournament victory.

The 24-year-old shot a 67 in Round 4 to put him at 16 strokes under par for the tournament, two shots ahead of Justin Rose in second place. While he had two career wins heading into The Northern Trust last week, he has now doubled it with a pair of FedEx Cup playoff wins.

Justin Ray of Golf Channel noted what this could mean:

The tournament at TPC Boston was the second of four FedEx Cup playoff rounds, and DeChambeau has now built a large lead in the standings as he tries to take home the $10 million top prize.

Final Leaderboard

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-16)

2. Justin Rose (-14)

3. Cameron Smith (-13)

T4. Hideki Matsuyama (-12)

T4. C.T. Pan (-12)

T4. Tony Finau (-12)

T7. Dustin Johnson (-11)

T7. Bubba Watson (-11)

T7. Rafa Cabrera Bello (-11)

T7. Emiliano Grillo (-11)

T7. Abraham Ancer (-11)

Full results available at PGATour.com.

Abraham Ancer entered the final round with a one-stroke lead, but the leaderboard got crowded in a hurry, as Jason Sobel of Action Network noted:

DeChambeau used five birdies on the front nine to card a 32, which not only put him in the lead, but also gave him a decent cushion. Once Ancer and Rafa Cabrera Bellostruggled down the stretch, the American was able to go up as many as four strokes as he searched for a second straight victory.

Of course, it was a bit more competitive in the back nine when Cameron Smith made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to cut the lead down to one. Justin Rose also got to 14 under thanks to four birdies in his last six holes.

Fortunately for DeChambeau, a birdie on No. 15 helped gain some more breathing room:

After Smith bogeyed the final hole, DeChambeau closed out the victory with a par:

He remains the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup rankings and a top contender to bring home the top prize, while Dustin Johnson and Rose round out the top three.

There was a lot of movement throughout Sunday with several notable players moving up the leaderboard with strong final-round performances.

Phil Mickelson posted a 63 Sunday behind nine birdies, including six on the front nine, extending his career record for birdies in the playoffs:

The veteran made the cut on the number at plus-two but climbed all the way to a tie for 12th at 10 strokes under par for the week. This not only helped him in the FedEx Playoffs, but also could help his chances of making the Ryder Cup team.

Dustin Johnson also finished strong with nine birdies, giving him a 64 for the day and a seventh-place finish.

Jordan Spieth (-10), Rory McIlroy (-10) and Bubba Watson (-11) also ended in the top 12 as they try to end the year on a high note.

Tiger Woods appeared ready to contend with some good moments, including two birdies in his first four holes:

Unfortunately, he missed a few chances at birdies before hurting himself with a bogey on No. 14 and a double bogey on No. 16. The superstar finished tied for 24th at seven strokes under par.

Woods will hope for better play next week, although several notable players were eliminated after disappointing showings, including Matt Kuchar, Stewart Cink, Ryan Moore and Jimmy Walker.

Kuchar had reached the Tour Championship in each of the past eight years but wasn't as fortunate this time around. Moore was the last man out at No. 71 overall, while Louis Oosthuizen finished just inside the line at 69.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will now advance to the next stage of the playoffs at the BMW Championship next week. The event at Aronimink Golf Course in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, has a $9 million total purse and will decide the final 30 spots for the Tour Championship.