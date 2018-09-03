Iowa High School Football Teams Combine for State-Record 180 Points

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Council Bluffs Jefferson earned a 99-81 victory over Sioux City North in an Iowa state high school matchup Friday night.

No, basketball season did not start early.

That's a football score.

Seriously.

The game set an all-time state record with 180 total points scored, according to the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and Council Bluffs even took a knee on its final extra point to avoid scoring 100.

"I just felt that football's not a sport where you're supposed to score 100 points," coach Brant Anderson said, per . "We just weren't going to do it. I couldn't have stopped us if we had to run a couple more offensive plays. At that point there I was like: 'Nah. We're not getting 100.'"

First of all, hard disagree here. You earned those points. One hundred is cooler than 99. We all know this. If you have the chance to go full Wilt Chamberlain in a football game, you should do it every single time and brag about it forever.

Something tells me Anderson will regret not kicking that PAT someday.

Second of all, again, 180 points. It's the highest-scoring game by an 11-player Iowa high school team since 1933. Cameron Baker was the star of the contest, rushing for 371 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

Hopefully, all of you remembered to start him in your Iowa high school fantasy football leagues this week.