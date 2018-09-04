MLB Teams' Huge Risks That Have Blown Up in Their Faces This Year

10 of 10

If teams don't want to meet our asking price now, we can just wait and trade him at the deadline. We might even get a better return from a desperate contender.

That was no doubt the logic the Toronto Blue Jays used to justify not trading Josh Donaldson ahead of his final year of team control. It sounds good in theory; the Orioles took a similar approach with Manny Machado and walked away with an impressive package of prospects in a July trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Donaldson got hurt and has been sidelined since May 28 with a calf injury.

As a result, he wasn't traded in July for a package of blue-chip prospects that could help the Blue Jays better navigate an upcoming retooling period.

Instead, he was traded Aug. 31, after clearing waivers, for a player to be named later "with some value," according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

That outcome would have been unfathomable during the offseason. That's the risk that comes with waiting to trade a valuable asset.

The Blue Jays were never going to contend this season. They no doubt had an opportunity to move Donaldson before the start of the season for a sizable return.

They instead opted to hold out in hopes of finding a team that would meet their asking price, but that never happened. It was a huge risk, and it blew up in their face.

